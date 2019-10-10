ROCHESTER, Minn. — Robert G. Speich, 94, died at Madonna Towers in Rochester Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Bob was born March 12, 1925, in Greenwood, Wis., son of John and Emma (Braun) Speich. He was raised on the family farm north of Greenwood. He received his education at Hemlock School and Greenwood High School.
At the age of 20, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the 82nd Airborne, until his honorable discharge in November 1946. Robert was united in marriage to Audrey Michels Sept. 25, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greenwood. He was a devoted husband for 47 years. Bob worked 37 years as a lineman and foreman, for Northern States Power and was a member of International Brotherhood Electrical Workers for 69 years. He was a member of American Legion and Knights of Columbus. Bob played baseball for the New York Yankees farm team and was a avid golfer. Deer hunting at the cabin with his buddies and sons, created fond memories for all. Bob and Audrey loved traveling throughout the U.S., pulling their fifth wheel travel trailer. They visited a majority of the 50 states and wintered in Yuma, Ariz., the perfect spot for Bob to golf. He especially loved spending time with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his four children, Bobbie Speich, Eagan, Minn., Ron Speich (Kristine), Fond du Lac, Wis., Jerry Speich (Betty), Rhinelander, Wis., and Dave Speich (Lori), Roberts, Wis.; eight grandchildren, K.C. (Melissa), Karisa (John), Rebecca, Angela (Adam), Selah (Pete), Ben (Krissy), Jake and Rachel; 13 great-grandchildren, Zoe, Audrey, Cameron, Emmitt, Castiel, Jack, Ella, Kole, Gracelynn, Kaelyn, Quinn, Foster and Sullivan. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey; two sons, Mark and John; two brothers, John D. and Emmet; and son-in-law, Bill Montag DC.
We were blessed to have our dad for 94 years and enjoyed the time he spent with us all. We are glad you’re back with mom and listening to her. We thank the staff and friends at Madonna Towers for the many years of loving care and friendship for our dad and family. Thank you to Mayo Hospice for the comfort given in Bob’s final days.
We will celebrate Bobs life with a visitation at 10 a.m. Oct. 14, at the Madonna Towers Chapel, with a, memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. with lunch to follow.
Memorials can be sent to Madonna Towers, 4001 19th Ave. NW, Rochester.