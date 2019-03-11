Robert J. Goulet, 94, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Bob was born Jan. 15, 1925, in the town of Wheaton, the son of Charles and Emily (Beaudette) Goulet.
On Aug. 26, 1950, Bob married Eloise Eder at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. Bob bought the farm from his parents in 1959 and farmed most of his life. He also hauled milk for many years and cherished the friendship of his patrons.
He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Chippewa Falls.
Bob enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino. He also enjoyed having breakfast with his Wheaton buddies.
Bob is survived by his loving and supporting companion, Mary Klawiter of Chippewa Falls; two sons, Thomas (Crystal) and Charles “Butch” (Karen) both of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Jayne (Reuben) Ortiz of Phoenix, Ariz. and Janet (Kevin) Smith of Ellicott City, Md.; sister-in-law, Geraldine Goulet of Chippewa Falls; and Mary’s children, Anne (Peter) Kelley of Lafayette, Calif., Susan (Gina) Barnes of Oakland, Calif. and Tom (Christine) Klawiter of Waukesha, Wis.; 11 grandchildren, Kristofer Geissler, Heather Brandt, Stacey Martinelli, Brian Goulet, Ryan and Rachel Smith, Cali Goulet, Allison and Colin Kelley, Loula Barnes and Jonathan Klawiter; and four great grandchildren.
Bob was blessed to have fallen in love twice. Mary supported and cared for Bob unselfishly through his failing health. She was a wonderful bright spot in Bob’s life.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Sept. 15, 1988; his parents; two brothers, Clifford and Clayton Goulet; and two sisters, Nilah McDonald and Lucille Schuster.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Canon Aaron Zook will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, until the time of services at 11:30 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family would appreciate memorials to the American Lung Association, Chippewa County Humane Association or the Chippewa County Historical Society.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.