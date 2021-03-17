Robert K. Sumner

Bob worked as an auto mechanic at Cenex in Chippewa Falls for many years. He then went on to own and operate The Serenity House in Chippewa Falls from 1970-2010. He helped many men from all over the U.S. in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

In retirement he enjoyed keeping score for the CHI-HI Hockey Team, playing cards, socializing with his friends over breakfast, Friday night fish fries, fishing with the “Bridge Club Crew” and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was a talented wood carver and shared his creations with his family and friends. He made grandfather clocks, statues, toy benches and many other beautiful items.

He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, and often helped Mary and the volunteers, cooking and preparing the funeral luncheons.

His wife and family will miss his great humor and love for all. He left a lasting impression on the many people he met in his lifetime. The world has lost a great man who truly made a difference.