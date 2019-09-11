ROCHESTER, Wis. — Robert Keith Taylor, 75, of Rochester died Aug. 21, 2019, at Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee with his loving family by his side. Robert was born to Ethbert and Ellen (nee McNeely) Taylor on April 16, 1944, in Medford, Wisconsin. He graduated from Stanley Boyd High School. While Robert was serving his country in the Navy, stationed in Bremerton, Washington, he married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Mary Ernst, Nov. 21, 1964. After his honorable discharge they settled in Chippewa County. Robert was employed by the state of Wisconsin as a residential assistant. In 1992, they relocated to the Rochester area, after his retirement. Robert and Elaine enjoyed wintering in Homosassa, Florida. He also enjoyed watching the Packers and Bucks games at Chances in Rochester. He was a loving family man and will be greatly missed.
Robert is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughter, Angela (Robert) Engel; four grandchildren, Nicole, Ryan, Brayden and Nevaeh Engel; sister, Judy (Duane) Van Ert; two brothers, Scott (Collette) and Larry (Debbie); nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, David; grandson, Justin; two sisters, baby Jane and Peggy.
A celebration of Robert’s life with military honors will take place on a later date. More information will be posted on the funeral home website www.mealyfuneralhome.com as it becomes available.