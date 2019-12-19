Robert Pevan

Robert D. Pevan, 91, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Bob was born Nov. 1, 1928, in Chippewa Falls, the son of George and Eleanor (Pfieffer) Pevan. He graduated from McDonell High School in 1941.
Bob owned and operated Pevan Transfer and Storage.
On April 15, 1950, Bob married Nancy Hub. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and Holy Ghost Church.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, happy hour and traveling.
Bob is survived by one son, Bill (Kathy) Pevan of Chandler, Ariz.; one daughter, Mary (Mike) Buhler of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Marge Dodge of Chippewa Falls and Mavis Hattamer of Cadott; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and special friend, Marie West of Chippewa Falls.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Nov. 20, 2008; one son, Bruce Pevan; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.