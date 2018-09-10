Robert Pointer, MD

Robert Wayne Pointer, MD, flew away Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018
He grew up in Chippewa Falls, during the Great Depression, but had no idea that anyone was as poor as we supposedly were; graduating from Chippewa Falls High School in 1948.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack (Shirley survives); and youngest son, William. Survived by his wife, Carol Amy (nee Birkett) Pointer; four children, David W. Pointer (Catherine) ret. USAF, Ironwood, Mich, Daniel J. Pointer, Woodruff, Wis., Carolyn Pointer Crawley (Geoffrey, ret. USAF), Dover, Del., and Robert Douglas Pointer, Maui, Hawaii. They, in turn have blessed us with nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services were held Aug. 31, at Church of the Pines United Methodist Church, Minocqua, Wis., followed by interment at Sunset Memorial Garden in Arbor Vitae, Wis.
