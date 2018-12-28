MERRILL, Wis. — Robert M. Reichelt, 93, of Merrill passed away Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Bob was born Sept. 2, 1925, in Merrill, to William and Anna (Euler) Reichelt. Bob graduated from Merrill High School and joined the Navy right after high school. Bob served honorably in the Pacific Theater during World War II and was reactivated to service during the Korean War. During his service in the navy, Bob was a cook and often told his children about the Navy saying “If it’s smoking it’s cooking, if it’s black it’s done.”
Bob met his loving first wife, Louise (Schulz) Reichelt in Merrill. They married June 3, 1950. After the Navy, Bob and Louise lived in Milwaukee where Bob starting working for the Milwaukee Road Railroad. Several years later, they moved to Oconomowoc, Wis., where they raised their three children, Linda, Bob, and Deb. It was in Oconomowoc that Bob served as the railroad depot manager for many years. As the railroad started to decline, Bob turned his career to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as a driver’s license agent. Bob retired from the DOT in Wausau, Wis.
Bob was a loving father and a devoted husband. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh with his family, especially over a large bowl of popcorn. The outdoors was a great love of Bob’s as he enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. After Louise’s passing, Bob married Nancy (Stender) Reichelt in 1980. Bob and Nancy moved to Merrill, and built their retirement home on the Wisconsin River. During their retirement years, Bob and Nancy spent many years traveling with their camper. They wintered in Texas, and Bob loved fishing on the Gulf of Mexico with his boat. Bob and Nancy ended up permanently living in Texas until moving back to the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wis. In 2009, Nancy passed away, and Bob moved to the newly built Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls to be closer to his family.
Bob is survived by his children, Linda (Greg) Heppner, Cameron, Wis., Bob (Kris) Reichelt, Merrill, Deb (Tom) Bembnister, New Windsor, Md.; grandchildren, Angela (Chad) Hewitt, Rochester, Minn., Katie (Derek) Meissner, Sun Prairie, Wis., Jenna (Dylan) Krumplitsch, Minneapolis., Amy (Joe) Wilcher, Mount Airy, Md., Kyle Bembnister, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Megan (Josh) Hartley, Fairborn, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Devorah, Fei, and Elijah Hewitt, Brady and Owen Meissner, Logan, Sydney and Kara Hartley; stepchildren, Lori (Steve) Easton, Dave Stender, Kevin Stender (stepgrandson) and Karen Dahlstrom; sisters-in-law, Esther Gruling, Merrill, and Rose Reichelt, Merrill; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Wilbur, Art, Jack, Pauline and Ethel; and wives, Louise and Nancy; and great-granddaughter, Emma Meissner.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill, with Pastor Robert Schneider officiating. Military honors will be held following the service at the church. Interment will be at Snow Hill Cemetery, Lincoln County, Wis.
Memorials may be given in Bob’s honor to the charity of your choice.
Bob’s family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home and to St. Joseph’s Hospice team for the excellent care and loving support shown to him.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.