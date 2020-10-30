With a heavy heart, the family of Robert Rohrssen, share with you his passing Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. He lived every minute of his 89-year life to the fullest; so much so, he lived the life of two men. He worked and played hard. Not ever putting off tomorrow, what could be done today. He was an avid outdoors-man and loved people and their company. He will be greatly missed.