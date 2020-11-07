Robert Romsos

Robert G. Romsos, 89, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, with his loving wife by his side, singing their favorite songs.

Bob was born in Cameron, Wis., at home, to Ole and Marie Romsos. He was blessed with a sister, Marie (Robert) Bennett of Wilmington, Ohio; and two brothers, Wally (Carol) Romsos and Donnie (Claudia) Romsos of Richland, Wash.

Bob entered the Army in 1952 and served in Korea, sustaining injuries protecting our forces until being honorably discharged in 1954 as an E4.

He met the love of his life, Jean Ekstom, while trying to buy her brother’s car and got the best deal ever, celebrating 65 years of marriage.

From that marriage, two children were born, daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Blum, followed by a grandson, Jeremy (Erin); and great-grandchildren, Nolan and Ali, and daughter, Laurie (Ken) Miracle, followed by grandchildren, Shanda (Craig) Henning; great-granddaughters, Mabeline (an expected addition in March) and Shaylee (Cory) Dechow; and great-grandchildren, Cain, Caiden and Quinn (Maddie) Miracle. Bob is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

They made him smile!