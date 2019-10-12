Robert A. Sires, 82, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and the staff who cared for him at Dove Healthcare–Wissota.
Bob was born Oct. 5, 1937, in Eau Claire, the son of Emblem “Skip” and Myrtle (Chartrand) Sires. He graduated in 1955 from Regis High School in Eau Claire. He worked in several jobs throughout his life, including typewriter repairman and route salesman for Dolly Madison. He was most proud of his final career as a computer programmer. He chose to return to school at the age of 50 to complete his degree as a programmer. He always loved computers and purchased his first personal computer long before it was commonplace to do so. He used his computer to manage his golf and bowling leagues, writing programs to calculate scores, points and the like. He served in the Army Reserves for 12 years.
On June 7, 1958, Robert married Judith Sinette at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. They enjoyed a wonderful life together and were married for 61 years. He enjoyed spending time on the golf course with his wife, Judy. Bob loved to golf, even winning some area tournaments. They had many friends, traveled and spent 13 years “wintering” in Florida. He had a lifelong love of the Green Bay Packers and the St. Louis Cardinals. Bob was an all-around athlete and played basketball, softball and tennis in his younger years. He had many good times with his boys tossing a football around and deer hunting. He also enjoyed a good game of cards and playing video games. He was a “Ms. Pacman” and “Zelda” expert and had the kids in his college classes calling him at home to help them get to the next level.
Bob was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and truly lived life as a Christian. He worked hard to provide all five children with a Catholic education.
Robert spent his final years at Dove Healthcare-Wissota because of his affliction from Parkinson’s disease. Bob’s dedicated wife, Judy, was with him most days for the years he spent at Dove Healthcare. He was well cared for by all the staff, especially by Karen and Maria who always had smiles and hugs for him.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Judy; three sons, James Sires and Daniel (Kathy) Sires both of Eau Claire and Jon (Amy) Sires of Chippewa Falls; two daughters, Nancy Sires of Chippewa Falls and Patricia (Scott) Campbell of Eau Claire; one brother, Richard Sires of Eau Claire; one sister, Janice (James) Jackson of Forest Lake, Minnesota; one very special sister-in-law who was more like a daughter than a sister, Mary Sinette; 13 grandchildren and seven plus great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Elliot Campbell; and one granddaughter, Dawn Sires.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Entombment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express online condolences at www.horanfuneralhome.com.