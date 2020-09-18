× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Tschida, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Bob was born Aug. 19, 1930, in St. Paul, Minn., the son of Frank and Anna (Johnson) Tschida.

On Oct. 8, 1949, Bob married Carol J. Fritz in St. Paul. He was the manager for Chandler-Wilbert Vault Company in Chippewa Falls for 43 years. He was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.

Bob is survived by one son, John (Karen) Tschida of Chippewa Falls; three daughters, Shirley (Denny Whiteside) Robertson of Altoona, Sandy (Jim) Peterson and Sally (Randy) Bruner both of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Eugene “Pete” (Dorothy) Tschida of St. Paul; 10 grandchildren, Nicole (Penny) Manny, David (Gretta Anderson) Robertson, Kevin (Nikki) Tschida, Wendy Johnson, Rebecca (Jason) Atter, Emma (Don) Lutzke, Angela Olinger, Amy (Nate) Thibedeau, Anna Bruner and Adam (Alyssa) Bruner; and nine great-grandchildren, Abigail, Riley, Bennett, Ethan, Evan, Noah, Beighla, Devon and Logan.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Carol J. Nov. 12, 2009; one son-in-law, Jim Robertson; his parents; eight brothers and four sisters.