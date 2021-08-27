Rodney Gene Pike

Rod joined the National Guard in 1952 and played trombone as a member of the 32nd Infantry Band, until 1958. He then transferred to the HQ CO of the 157th Transportation Battalion (Boats) of Fond du lac. During this time Rod also became a licensed Professional Land Surveyor. His first engineering job was with Fuege & Son Engineers Fort Atkinson WI. Rod then moved to City of Fond du Lac Public Works Dept. In 1963, found his home as City Engineer and Director of Public Works Chippewa Falls, WI retiring in 2003. Rod married Janet Rubenzer on December 9, 1989. Rod was a proud community member. He worked tirelessly with the heart of a Lion for the citizens of Chippewa Falls. Rod had many professional accomplishments he was proud of, namely, The Seymour Cray Sr. Memorial Boule-vard. Seldom do we meet a person the caliber of Rodney G. Pike. He was a blessing to all and will be missed by so many. But his sense of humor and stories will be remembered for all eternity.