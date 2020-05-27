× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rodney “Rod” Lee Vizer, 62, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side Saturday, May 23, 2020, following a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer.

Rod was born Nov. 6, 1957, in Stanley. He attended Stanley-Boyd High School and graduated in 1976, marrying the love of his life, Sharri May LaFlex, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Aug. 12, 1978. Rod worked for Tom Tobola Ford as a certified mechanic many years before attending Chippewa Valley Technical College, where he received several certificates. He went on to work for Cray Research and then CESA 11 Head Start as a bus driver and teacher’s aide for 17 years, prior to his illness.

He is best known for his gift of gab and ability to make friends anywhere he went as well as his devotion to helping those in need. Rod enjoyed drag racing motorcycles, snowmobiles and muscle cars in his younger years, with a fondness of Ford Mustangs. He enjoyed working on engines and transmissions in his shop and was experienced with computers and technology, once operating a computer repair business out of his home. He enjoyed firearms and target practicing with his children and friends and was also an active member of the Chippewa Valley Amateur Radio Club. Lastly, and most of all, he enjoyed time with family and grandchildren.