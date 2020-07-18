Roger Anderson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CADOTT — Roger “Andy” J. Anderson, 74, of Cadott passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.

Roger was born June 3, 1946, to Jens and Jeanette (Filtz) Anderson.

Roger married Barbara J. Urban Dec. 18, 1970, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. Roger graduated from Cadott High School in 1964. Roger is survived by wife, Barbara; brothers, Jerome, Twin Lakes, Wis., Raymond, Eau Claire, and David Chippewa Falls; sisters, Diane St. Michael, Minn., Dorothy, Delores, Beverly, and Linda, Chippewa Falls. Also several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jens and Jeanette; and brother, Richard (Dick) Anderson.

Roger worked as a carpet and vinyl installer for many years at Cadott Color Center. His pride and joy was his garden; giving away produce to anyone who would take it. He truly loved the outdoors, cutting, chopping and splitting wood for next winter’s heat. His true talent showed through with his many wood (intarsia) projects made for family and friends. He also enjoyed going to the casinos with family and friends.