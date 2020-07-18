CADOTT — Roger “Andy” J. Anderson, 74, of Cadott passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home.
Roger was born June 3, 1946, to Jens and Jeanette (Filtz) Anderson.
Roger married Barbara J. Urban Dec. 18, 1970, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. Roger graduated from Cadott High School in 1964. Roger is survived by wife, Barbara; brothers, Jerome, Twin Lakes, Wis., Raymond, Eau Claire, and David Chippewa Falls; sisters, Diane St. Michael, Minn., Dorothy, Delores, Beverly, and Linda, Chippewa Falls. Also several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jens and Jeanette; and brother, Richard (Dick) Anderson.
Roger worked as a carpet and vinyl installer for many years at Cadott Color Center. His pride and joy was his garden; giving away produce to anyone who would take it. He truly loved the outdoors, cutting, chopping and splitting wood for next winter’s heat. His true talent showed through with his many wood (intarsia) projects made for family and friends. He also enjoyed going to the casinos with family and friends.
A special thank you goes out to the amazing care given to Roger (Andy) at Marshfield Cancer Center in Eau Claire, especially Dr. Del Mastro. Also, a special thank you to Heartland Hospice in Eau Claire, for helping make Roger’s last days as comfortable as possible, especially Lucas, his very special RN.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at the Lions Park Pavilion in Cadott.
Memorials can be sent to The Roger Anderson Family C/O Leiser Funeral Home, P.O. Box 397, Cadott, Wis. 54727
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the celebration of life, social distancing, very minimal contact and face coverings are very strongly recommended.
