Roger H. Waak, 84, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at home while under the care of Mayo Hospice.

He was born Sept. 6, 1935, in Eau Claire, to Henry and Mildred (Kromrey) Waak. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire High School.

On June 18, 1955, Roger married his beloved wife, Carol Holbrook, in Eau Claire. They resided in Racine County, for most of their marriage, where Roger worked for SC Johnson Wax. They returned to Chippewa Falls, in 1993.

Roger enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, gardening and especially loved spending time with his family at their cabin on Spooner Lake.

Roger is survived by a son, Steve (Kim) Waak of Spooner; sister, Eileen (George) Sturgis of Eau Claire; brother, Howard (Janet) Waak of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Alice (Jim) Meyer of Tucson, Ariz.; grandsons, Ryan (Sarah) of Menomonie, Kevin (Darcy Kothlow) of Knapp; four great-grandchildren, Brady, Sawyer, Lydia and Claira; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mildred Waak; in-laws, Wilma and Lyle Holbrook; and his wife, Carol, May 3, 2016.