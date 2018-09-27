Roger J. Mrdutt, 58, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
Roger was born Nov. 14, 1959. He grew up in Glenwood City, Wis., where he graduated from Glenwood City High School. Following high school, Roger attended Chippewa Valley Technical College studying industrial electronic technology. Upon graduation he worked in his field until starting his own businesses. He spent the majority of his life living in Chippewa Falls, where he was the proud owner of two large childcare centers. Later in life, Roger bought property up north in Siren, Wis. He loved Willy cars, deer hunting, and was proud of his 1955 Chevy 2-door hardtop. He was a skilled craftsman and was able to build almost anything. He loved doing home improvement projects and helping others with remodeling their own homes. He attended many car shows and swap meets with his two best friends, Dan Kunkel and Dale Gumness. Roger was a devoted, genuine, and kind man who adored his grandchildren. He loved pulling them on the sled in the winters and drinking hot cocoa afterward.
He is survived by his wife, Amy; daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Germain; grandchildren, Brooklynn Amador, Isabelle Amador, Matthew Germain, Raina Simonsen, and Jade Luckman; as well as many other friends and family. Roger will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (502 3rd St., Hudson, Wis., 54016) with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services of Hudson.