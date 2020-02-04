Roland Herman Zerbian Sr., 85, of Chippewa Falls passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 22, 1934, in Illinois, the son of Herman Zerbian and Matilda and Fred Wisz.
On May 12, 1960, Roland married Virginia Gorski, and together they raised four children. He spent his career running his own business in Thorp for many years, before moving to Chippewa Falls.
Roland enjoyed many things in life, first and foremost, the love and devotion of his ,Virginia. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, spending time with his family, cookouts and picnics, watching sports, but what he loved most was gambling, especially Texas Hold’em.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; children, Randall (Donna), Gregory (Linda), Roland Jr. (Penny), Melissa (Mitch); grandchildren, Jason (Megan), Ryan, Tyler Zech, Megan (Kyle) Crowell, Tara (Dewy) Neal, Kyle (Morgan Bergeron), Brooke, Morgan, Parker, Lexi; great-grandchildren, Kane, Kayden; dog, Normy; nephew, Randy Kosiek. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Roland is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, Freddy; sister, Lillian.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.