Rolene (Rollie) I. LeDuc, 94, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home in Lancaster, Wis. She was born Aug. 8, 1924, in Los Angeles, Calif. Rolene was the daughter of Walter and Mildred (Lunderville) Bartz. She moved to the Cornell area with her family as a child. On May 15, 1944, she was united in marriage to Albert LeDuc at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. They were married for 67 years.
Rolene is survived by her children, Suzan (Jeff) Sharp of Hallie, Steven (Tracie) LeDuc of Aurora, Colo., and Diane (Al) Bowe of Platteville, Wis. She had eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Bartz; and a special niece, Fae Bilderbach.
Rollie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert in 2011; her son, Daniel in infancy; and her sister, Alberta Shimkus.
There will be a private family graveside service at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin in assisting the family.