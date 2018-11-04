MADISON, Wis. — Ronald ‘Jim’ ‘Pops’ James Brown, 79, of Madison passed away Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Eagles Club, 2109 Bartillon Drive, Madison. Family will be welcoming friends from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, then again following the service until 8 p.m. A light meal will be served following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
