Long time Copper Center, Alaska resident, Ronald Dale Sencibaugh Jr., 52, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, while at home.

Ron was born Jan. 23, 1968, in Fredericktown, Mo., to Ronald and Ronda Sencibaugh. He moved with his family to Valdez, Alaska in 1975.

He lived in the Valdez – Copper Center area for most of his life. After graduating from Valdez High School in 1987, Ron served a stint in the Army National Guard. He later moved to the Copper Center area that better suited his lifestyle.

Ron had a passion for the outdoors. He especially loved hunting, trapping and trekking through the woods with his beloved dogs.

He was known for his dry wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He often gave his last dollar to help others in need.

Friends will remember his love of animals and children. He rescued countless dogs and cats.

Ron was an avid reader. It did not matter if it was a newspaper, fiction best seller, or history book. He simply loved reading. Although he rarely left Alaska, he experienced the world through literature.

Often life was not easy for Ron. He battled addiction for most of his life. But, make no mistake, he was loved, and he will be dearly missed.