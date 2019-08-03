Ronald J. Simet, 68, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Ron was born Oct. 20, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, the son of John and Jean (Sedlacek) Simet.
Ron graduated from McDonell High School in 1969 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973 and was honorably discharged. After serving his country he went to school for auto body repair and was employed at Red’s Body Shop and later with the public utilities department for the city of Chippewa Falls until his retirement in 2008.
On Sept. 13, 1975, Ron married Suzanne Kreiling at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Ron enjoyed hunting in the fall and fishing all year long. He also enjoyed driving his 1955 Chevy, which he beautifully restored.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne; stepmother, Beverly Simet of Wauwatosa; four sisters, Dianne (Bill) Nemitz of Bloomer, Sharon (Jeff) Braggin of Sunnyvale, California, Susan (Mark) Olson of Bloomer and Debra (Jan Hulbert) Simet of Sheldon; and two brothers, Mike (Jan Anderson) Simet and Steve (Debbie) Simet both of Eau Claire; he is further survived by many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Joseph and Mamie Simet and Rudolph and Helen Sedlacek; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony and Vera Kreiling; and his brothers-in-law, Robert Kreiling and Anthony Kreiling Jr.
A memorial service will be held at noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Deacon Dan Rider will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home.
Ron’s family would like to express their deep and heartfelt gratitude to the excellent caregivers at St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospice.
