Ronald Keezer

Ronald W. Keezer, 80, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire. Ron was born June 4, 1940, in Eau Claire, to Lorraine Brist and Norman Hall, and raised in Chippewa Falls by his mother and stepfather, Willard Keezer. After studies at Winona State University, Minn.; the Berklee College of Music, Boston, Mass.; and the Boston Conservatory, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin—Eau Claire. After extensive study in composition at the University of Wisconsin—Madison, Ron completed his Master of Science in teaching degree on a graduate assistantship at UWEC.

Ron Keezer held the title of Associate Professor Emeritus of Music from UWEC. He taught percussion, and directed the percussion ensemble, marimba ensemble and Jazz Ensemble II at UWEC from 1969 until his retirement in 2001. In 1997 Ron formed Really Good Music, LLC, a publishing house that features composers of renown as well as younger composers who have shown great talent. Ron was also a skilled composer himself, with publications through Kendor and Really Good Music, and released an instructional video “Keezer on Drum Set” through the University of Wisconsin Press. He was a highly-sought-after conductor, clinician, and adjudicator throughout the Midwest, and an author of a wide variety of articles for various music periodicals. Ron made it his life’s mission to pass on his musical knowledge and humanity to his students, many who have gone on to teach or perform professionally in jazz, classical and Broadway.