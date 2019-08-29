STANLEY — Ronald “Ron” Bowe, 75, of Stanley passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center. Ron was born March 25, 1944, in Tilden, to the late Matthew and Irene (Schindler) Bowe. Ron lived and worked on the family farm until 1964. He married Joan Rineck in August of 1964, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. Ron and Joan moved to Augusta, Wis., where they owned and operated the Gambles Hardware Store, from 1973 to 1985. They then owned and operated a mink ranch in Augusta, for about 10 years. Ron also worked for many years for the Augusta School District as a bus driver and custodian. When Ron retired from the school district, Ron and Joan moved to Otter Lake, where they enjoyed retirement.
Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a past member and club president of the Augusta Lion’s Club and the Knights of Columbus. Ron wanted everyone to know “never back-up any farther then you have to!”
Ronald is survived by his wife, Joan of Stanley; his sons, Todd (Britt) Bowe of Elcho, New Market, Minn., Scott (Jennifer Kukuk) of Black River Falls and Terry “Tobe” (Brandi) Bowe of Augusta; his grandchildren, Zachary Bowe of Louisville, Ky., Derek Bowe of Elcho, New Market and Brenna Bowe of Augusta; his sisters, Darlene O’Driscoll of Chippewa Falls, Carol (Steve) Swoboda of Chippewa Falls and Donetta “Sis” Geisler of Bloomer; along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother-in-law, Gerald O’Driscoll; and one nephew, Randy O’Driscoll.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stanley, with Father William Felix officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday night at Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley, with a rosary by the Legion of Mary at 7:30 p.m. and from 10:30 a.m. until the procession to the church Friday morning.