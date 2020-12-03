Rose M. Carpenter Dalquest

Rose was the daughter of the late William J. and Eleanor Schemenauer, of Chippewa Falls. She was a graduate of McDonell Memorial High School, Chippewa Falls, and later received her bachelor and master degrees in biology from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. Rose was employed by the Wichita Falls ISD, from 1963-1995. In addition to teaching at Rider High School, she also served as supervisor of science and assistant principal. Rose received Teacher of the Year Award in 1975. She served on many educational committees in the areas of science, on the local, state, and national levels. As well as teaching, her greatest joys in life came from the outdoors. Rose and Walt created many memories hunting white tail deer and fishing. Her favorite story focused on her catching the largest halibut on a trip in Alaska, where she was the only woman on the boat.