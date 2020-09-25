Rose Rosenberg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOLCOMBE/CORNELL/EAU CLAIRE — Rose (Gustafson) Rosenberg, 88, of Holcombe, formerly of Cornell and Eau Claire, died peacefully at her home Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, and now she is with her Lord and Savior.

She was born and raised in Balsam Lake, growing up on the family farm, where Unity school is currently located. She worked at Sheltering Arms Hospital and the Sister Kenny Institute in Minneapolis with children affected by polio.

On Aug. 1, 1954, she married Joe Rosenberg. She was involved in Boy and Girl Scouts as her children were growing up. She was active in church all her life. She especially enjoyed choir in Gold Canyon, Ariz. She was the President of Women of the ELCA at Trinity in Eau Claire and Our Savior’s in Cornell. She taught Tole and Decorative painting at Western Wisconsin Technical College. She toured Europe with members of the Society for Decorative Painters, in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Rose was wit-fully funny through to the end of her life. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always whistling and singing while cooking, baking or in her flower garden. She and Joe enjoyed traveling and golf.