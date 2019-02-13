EAU CLAIRE — Rosemary A. Hilson, of Eau Claire passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Rosemary was born Feb. 9, 1925, to the late Michael and Agnes Zenner in Chippewa Falls. She was married to Howard K. Hilson in 1954.
She graduated high school early in 1942 and went on to work in a shoe factory during World War II. Later in life she worked at Sacred Heart as a nurse’s aide, which was a job that she took great pride in and enjoyed.
Rosemary is survived her children, Howard J. (Jean) Hilson and Gloria Hutchinson; grandchildren, Keith (Ramona) Hilson, Brian (Amanda) Hilson, and Meta (Josh) Miske; great-grandchildren, Emma Hilson, Evan Hilson, Violette Hilson, Anders Hilson, and Marshall Miske.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Val Hutchinson; and second husband, Howard K. Hilson; daughters, Bonnie Hutchinson, and Mary Hilson; and brothers, Milton and Leslie Zenner.
Burial will take place during spring in Chippewa Falls.
The family would like to thank Our House senior living and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.