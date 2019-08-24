BLOOMER — Rosemary S. Zillmer, 63, passed away peacefully with friends and family by her side in Eau Claire after a year long battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 10, 1955 in Baldwin.
Rose worked as a certified nursing assistant for Chippewa County for 21 years. She was a loving and caring person who would do anything to help someone in need. Rosie was a social butterfly, who loved music and spending time with family and friends. She also loved gardening, cooking and creating art. Rose was a lover of animals, especially her beloved dogs, Gizmo, Rocky and Peanut, who were always by her side. Rose loved being outdoors, fishing, camp fires and spending time with her grandkids. It was evident how many lives she touched while here on earth by the outpouring of love and support in her final days.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela Fleming of Hudson, Brandy (Brad) Schwab of Bloomer, Alisha (Tyler) Moe of Black Earth; Jason (Lindsey) Fleming of Iowa; brother, Julius (Robbie) Spielman of Stanley; sisters, Elaine Hays of Ellsworth, Brenda (Todd) Johnson of Jim Falls, Ramona (Mark) Sokup of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Drew, Logan, Cole, Kage, Zayden; her life companion and soulmate, Nord Fleming Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold Spielman, Edward Spielman, Rick Spielman; and sisters, Sheila Sorenson and Melissa Spielman.
There will be a celebration of Rosie’s life starting at 3 p.m. Saturday Aug. 31, at the Pines Ballroom in Bloomer, with memorial service and time of sharing at 4 p.m. with continuation of celebration to follow.
Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.