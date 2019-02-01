Roy W. Stevens, 86, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with family by his side.
Roy was born and raised in Holcombe, where he graduated from high school in 1950. Shortly after that he traveled to northern Minnesota to work in the iron ore mines which is where he met his wife Patricia Marie (Vesel) Stevens. The two of them were married in 1956. They eventually settled in Chippewa Falls, on Lake Wissota where they raised their four children.
Roy wore many hats throughout his life. He spent some time working in the construction industry and was the foreman on many large projects during his career. Roy was also a truck driver and bus driver which allowed him to see the vast majority of the U.S. He was known to take members of his family along from time to time to see the countryside. He was also the shop manager at Wisconsin Northern Transfer for many years. He finished up his later years working for DHL as a delivery driver where he made many friends with co-workers and customers alike.
When he wasn’t working, Roy was usually hunting or fishing with friends and family. Roy loved to tinker with things and could figure out just about anything. He also coached baseball for Lafayette little league for many years. His optimism and positive attitude carried through to the very end. Regardless of how he was feeling, he would always tell you he felt like a million bucks. He leaves behind one brother, Edwin (Marlene) Stevens; his children, Kathleen (Earl) Shoemaker, Jeffrey Stevens, Timothy (Patti) Stevens, and Daniel (Alicia) Stevens; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and special friend, Lois Perry. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Patricia; his mother and father Lyman and Ruth (Werner) Stevens; brothers, James and Ronald (Bud) Stevens; and an infant son, Michael.
The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire and all of the doctors and staff for assisting in his care. A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
