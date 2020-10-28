RuBee Elsie Pederson was born Sept. 24, 1928 in Sussex, Wis., to Harry and Grace Schley. She loved attending the Merton Baptist church, where she asked Jesus to become her Lord and Savior during an Easter Sunday service in 1939. From that day until her final breath Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, RuBee loved and lived for Jesus. RuBee attended school in Sussex through 10th grade and graduated from Waukesha High School in 1946, as a member of the National Honor Society. She continued her education at Northwestern Bible College in St. Paul, Minn., where the Rev. Billy Graham was president. While there, she met William “Bill” Pederson. They graduated in 1949 and were married Sept. 24, of that year.

Bill and RuBee served in pastoral ministry from 1951 to 1992, at Waukesha Bible Church, Waukesha, Wis.; Chippewa Valley Bible Church, Chippewa Falls; and Grace Chapel in Bagley, Minn. Along with caring for her home and family, RuBee was deeply involved in all aspects of church life. She was a beautiful pianist and played for countless church services over the years. She loved the old hymns of the faith and even broke out in singing “O that will be Glory for Me” during a window visit with her daughter, DeVona, just days before she went home to be with the Lord. If you were to ask anyone who knew her to describe RuBee, it would be “sweet and gentle.”