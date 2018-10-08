AMHERST, Wis. — Rusty Henry Harris, 70, of Amherst passed peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by members of his family Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
He was born April 2, 1948, to Russell and Ruth (Dunaway) Harris in Beloit, Wis.
He graduated from Colby High School in 1966 and enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corp. He was sent to Vietnam, where he received a Purple Heart for his service and was honorably discharged in 1970, with the rank of Lance Corporal. He returned to Dorchester, Wis., and was an apprentice meat cutter. He worked at several area meat processing plants over the years and later in his career became a Wisconsin State Meat Inspector. After several years of state service, he left his employment and drove an 18 wheeler until he retired in 2001.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family. He enjoyed raising chickens, other varieties of poultry, pigeons and rabbits. He was a sports fan and loved the Brewers and Packers. He was member of the U.S. Jaycees, where he received the Recruiter of the Year Award. He was active with the 4-H Association and judged poultry and small animals at many local fairs throughout Wisconsin. He also showed animals at local fairs and in 1992, he and his son, Jon, entered pigeons in the Wisconsin State Fair and won State Grand Champion.
He will be remembered most as a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and husband
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Linda. His spirit will live on through his four daughters and son, Heather (Tairu) Harris-Fatty, Heidi (Kurt) Fischer, Erin Harris, Danielle Harris and Jon (Kealy Barsema) Harris; grandchildren, Garrett Kohl, Amelia and Madeline Fischer and Eva and Silas Harris. He is also survived by his mother, Ruth; and his brothers, Jim, Robert and Jack; sisters, Peggy and Jane; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell; and brother-in-law, Glen Goeltz.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst, were the funeral will also be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. Funeral services will be followed by a military burial ceremony at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wis., with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to donor’s local veterans organizations. A special thank you to the staff at Thedacare of Waupaca, Bethany Home of Waupaca, and the wonderful RNs and CNAs of his in home hospice care group. Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements.