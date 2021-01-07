Ruth Elaine (Willmarth) Hatfield, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls, at the age of 95.

She was born Dec. 19, 1925, in Highland Park, Ill., to Lornetta (Zinsli) and Ray Willmarth. Her family moved to the Lake Holcombe area, and Ruth graduated in 1943, as class valedictorian from Holcombe High School.

On Dec. 24, 1943, she married Dale Hatfield at the Catholic Rectory in Cornell. They resided in Lake Hallie, where Ruth worked at Presto Munitions Plant during World War II, then worked in the office at Mason Shoe Co., for many years.

She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire.

Survivors include four children, Elaine (Randy) Matott of Cadott, Lorna Jean Canfield of Chippewa Falls, Jane (Roger) Rihn of Adel, Iowa, Kenneth Hatfield of Ft. Stockton, Texas; a brother, Howard (Pat) Willmarth of Eau Claire; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale, May 14, 2012; two brothers, Roy and Earl Willmarth; and a son-in-law, Kenneth Canfield.

A private memorial Mass will be held. Burial will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.