Ruth Hayes

CORNELL — Ruth E. (Winchell) Hayes, 92, of Cornell was called home to join her family in heaven Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.
She was born Sept. 17, 1926, in Chippewa Falls to Elmer and Esther (Nystrom) Winchell. Ruth married Phillip Hayes Dec. 21, 1946, in Chippewa Falls. Together they farmed for most of their lives in the Crescent area. Ruth was also a compassionate, loyal and well-loved CNA for 15 years.
She was truly the matriarch of her family who kept memories alive by sharing them with all she knew. She fully embraced being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother by showing her family unconditional love and acceptance. She offered her family stability and faith as guidance and comfort while sharing her feisty yet good sense of humor. It didn’t take much to make her happy — the daily crossword puzzle, a card, a visit or a hug. She lived to make our lives better and was proud of us all. She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Phillip in 2005; son, Steven, in 2006; two sisters, Margaret Chapek and Dorothy Brown; and three brothers, Rolland Winchell, Clifford Winchell and Raymond Winchell; and grandson, Brent Scheidler.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda Hayes of Cornell; five grandchildren, Lisa (Jim) Suckow, John (Tami) Weggen, Jason (Angie) Weggen, Jessica (Tye) Larson, Joshua (Jenni) Weggen; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; one cousin, Jean Quale; dear friends and several nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
