Ruth Jiskra

She was born April 12, 1928, the youngest child of Arthur and Myrtle (Lee) Hatfield, in the family’s home in Cornell. Ruth attended school at Cornell. She graduated with the Class of 1946. She married Victor Jiskra May 29, 1948, at the Cornell Presbyterian Church. Victor and Ruth moved to Holcombe and raised their family there. They were happily married for 65 years. After Victor’s death in July of 2013, Ruth remained in the family home until September of last fall. At that time, she decided to take up residency at Cornell Health Services. She enjoyed her time there. She was very lucky at Bingo. Her children called her “The Queen of Bingo.” She would reply, “I just can’t help it if I’m so lucky.” She had the same line whenever she would win in cards against her son, John.