Ryan Ojibway

Ryan was born Dec. 25, 1975, in Chippewa Falls, to Dale and Brenda (Dimmick) Ojibway. He grew up with a deep love for his hometown and playing baseball as a Cardinal for Chippewa Falls High School. He attended college at UW-Whitewater, where he met his future wife in 1995 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1999. He wed Sabrina Maul in 2003 and they welcomed their first child, a boy they named Connor, in 2009.

He enjoyed cheering on the Packers, the Brewers, the Badgers and the Bucks, watching the movie Tombstone, an inordinate amount and spending time with family and friends. All that knew him enjoyed his sense of humor, his wife would tell you it’s the main reason she married him. Most of all, he loved his son. Nothing gave him more joy in this life than watching him grow and making him laugh. Some of his proudest moments were cheering Connor on as he competed in youth baseball and at various swim meets. If you were to ask Ryan what his greatest achievement was, his immediate answer was always “Connor.”