CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Ryan M. Paulsen of Chandler, 48, unexpectedly passed away in his home Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.
Ryan was born in Eau Claire, March 26, 1970. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1988, went to college at UW-Whitewater, where he was a pitcher for their varsity baseball team. Ryan lived in the Eau Claire area until 1998, he then moved to Minneapolis, where he began his career at Wells Fargo. Ryan transferred with Wells Fargo to Chandler, in 2001, not only for work but to escape the snow and mosquitoes. It was where he always wanted to live, since traveling there during spring break with his college buddies. He continued living and working there until his death.
Ryan loved baseball, bowling, golf, playing cards and watching professional sports. He always returned home each Labor Day for the fantasy football draft with his friends. He would often meet family and friends at the casinos in the Chandler area and in Laughlin, Nev. His friends called him “Rain Man” because of his love of numbers and statistics, which helped him playing all the games. Ryan also loved to go to the ballpark to watch baseball games with friends. Didn't matter if it was professional or to watch a friend's kid play, he loved the game! He was also a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Ryan had a big heart and a great sense of humor.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Rog and Mary Paulsen of Holcombe; his sister, Renee DeLaria (Paul) of Ham Lake, Minn.; and his brother, Randy Paulsen (Dorie) of Mondovi, Wis.; his nieces, Sadie and Abby Paulsen; and his nephews, Joey and Nathan DeLaria. He is also survived by his grandmother, Ruth Jiskra of Holcombe; and many aunts, uncle, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Victor Jiskra and Ivan (Betty) Paulsen.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Holcombe United Methodist Church in Holcomb. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Holcombe Cemetery.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com.