Sally E. Hughes, 74, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her residence.

Sally was born July 2, 1946, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of John A. and Loretta (Fox) Hughes.

Sally is survived by one sister, Eileen Hentges of Anoka, Minn.; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Frank Hughes; and three sisters, Colleen and Julie Hughes, and Loretta Denig.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church will be officiating.

The graveside service will be live streamed on the Horan Funeral Home Facebook page.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

