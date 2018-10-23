Sally M. Hartman, 78, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Heath System in Eau Claire.
Sally was born March 6, 1940, to Harry and Blanche (Frenette) Lea in Chippewa Falls.
She married Richard Hartman Aug. 26, 1961, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Sally worked many places including, Christensen’s Florist, Foreign 5 Gift Shop, St. Joseph’s Hospital and then retiring from Spectrum Industries, where she was known as the “MOD Queen.”
Sally very much enjoyed kayaking, swimming, boating, skiing and any water activities you could imagine. She played many different card games and spent a lot of time gardening. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, with boundless energy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Sally is survived by her husband, Richard, of Chippewa Falls; sons, Lee (Susan) of Amery, Wis., Jeff (Barbara) of Rudolph, Wis., and Tom (Adrienne) of Appleton, Wis.; grandchildren, Corey Hartman and Marlee (Matt) Dachel, Katie Ann, Jacob and Grace Hartman, Logan and Ben Hartman; siblings, Richard (Jan) Lea, Linda Wrzosek, William (Karen) Lea, Tom (Louise) Lea, Karen (Denny) Elstran and Mary (Don) Schaeffer; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Lois Nord and Ronald (Ann) Lea.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 26, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
