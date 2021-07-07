Sally J. Borseth, 45, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.

She was born December 23, 1975, in Chippewa Falls. Sally graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1997, and was blessed to have wonderful, devoted teachers throughout her educational life.

After high school Sally worked at Westlake Enterprises in Ladysmith and Chippewa River Industries in Chippewa Falls. She participated in many Special Olympics events and won many awards. Every summer she looked forward to going to camp. Sally was fun loving, full of life, and had an infectious smile that would warm everyone's heart. She worshipped regularly and loved the Lord Jesus, praying before every mealtime and at bedtime.

Sally is survived by her mother, Sue Raven of Bloomer; father, Roy (Cheri) Borseth of Eau Claire; siblings, Tammy Pope (Ben Rhodes) of Eau Claire and Robert Borseth (Leslie Hatz) of Bloomer; sisters-in-"love", Lori Hughes, Cindy Walker, and Jane Borofka; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and her family at Burpo CBRF in Holcombe and Solomon Hill Estates in Menomonie.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Jennifer Borseth; maternal and paternal grandparents; and stepfather, Wayne Raven.