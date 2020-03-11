EAU CLAIRE — Sally J. Sweet, 65, of Eau Claire passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home in Eau Claire. Sally planned her last party here on earth and is inviting everyone she knows to please come to the celebration of life party at 4 p.m. March 20, with a meal to follow at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.