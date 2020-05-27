× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MARSHFIELD. Wis./CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sandra A. Piech, 73, of Marshfield, formerly of Chippewa Falls took her Savior’s hand and joined her Lord Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center, in Marshfield

Sandy was born March 29, 1947, in Ladysmith, Wis., to Burgess M. and Doris (Starkey) Herrick. She graduated from Chi-Hi in 1965. Sandy attended beauty school and began her career as a beautician, while residing in Milwaukee. In 1966, she met the love of her life, John M. Piech. They were united in marriage June 15, 1968, at Trinity Methodist church by the Reverend Thomas.

The couple later moved to Caledonia, where she studied medical transcription. John and Sandy adopted their son, Jason, in March of 1977. John’s career moved the family to Chippewa Falls, in 1990. Sandy’s greatest joy was being a dedicated wife and mother. She also worked at Med Rehab for four years. Sandy sustained a stroke and later developed ovarian cancer, which she courageously overcame. In 2018, Sandy and John moved to Marshfield, to be close to their son and daughter-in-law.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, John; son, Jason (Shanna) Piech of Spencer; brother, Tom (Jean) Herrick; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.