MARSHFIELD. Wis./CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sandra A. Piech, 73, of Marshfield, formerly of Chippewa Falls took her Savior’s hand and joined her Lord Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Marshfield Medical Center, in Marshfield
Sandy was born March 29, 1947, in Ladysmith, Wis., to Burgess M. and Doris (Starkey) Herrick. She graduated from Chi-Hi in 1965. Sandy attended beauty school and began her career as a beautician, while residing in Milwaukee. In 1966, she met the love of her life, John M. Piech. They were united in marriage June 15, 1968, at Trinity Methodist church by the Reverend Thomas.
The couple later moved to Caledonia, where she studied medical transcription. John and Sandy adopted their son, Jason, in March of 1977. John’s career moved the family to Chippewa Falls, in 1990. Sandy’s greatest joy was being a dedicated wife and mother. She also worked at Med Rehab for four years. Sandy sustained a stroke and later developed ovarian cancer, which she courageously overcame. In 2018, Sandy and John moved to Marshfield, to be close to their son and daughter-in-law.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, John; son, Jason (Shanna) Piech of Spencer; brother, Tom (Jean) Herrick; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Rick (Kim) Herrick; and her grandson’s, (miscarriage) Brandon and Justin.
Sandy enjoyed creating beautiful cross-stitch pictures and other home decor items. She enjoyed spending time in her sewing room, crocheting and doting on their dog, Lucky. Sandy was a life-long Packers fan and enjoyed watching their games with John and Lucky.
The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Jump River,, Wis., at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Chippewa County Humane Society, 10501 County Hwy. S, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left online at www.pedersonvolker.com.
