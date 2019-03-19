CADOTT — Sandra Jean (Weiher) Ryan, 73, of Cadott passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at home with family at her side.
Sandy was born Aug. 16, 1945, the daughter of William and Martha (Gehring) Weiher in Bloomer.
She was raised in Bloomer and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1963, and from Nursing School in Kenosha in1964.
Sandra Weiher married Duane Ryan, Sr., Dec. 7, 1968, they were married 50 years.
Sandy worked at the Northern Wisconsin Center, Wissota Lakeside and the Eagleton Nursing Home.
Sandy enjoyed camping, traveling, sitting by a bonfire, quilting, puzzles, playing Farkle and Skipbo with her grandchildren, making Christmas chocolates, cycle riding and out-fishing her husband.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 50 years, Duane Ryan, Sr.; children, Duane (Wendy) Ryan, Jr. and William “Bill” (Heather) Ryan; eight grandchildren, Brady, McKenzie, Dakota, Laken, Jaden, Alexis, Kassara and Jenessa Ryan; siblings, Sharon (Weiher) Ouimet and Robert Weiher; and also many by nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a child in infancy, Michael James Ryan; and
her special friend, Hunter her Beagle.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cadott, with the Rev. Raymond Bell Officiating. Interment will be in Brooklawn Cemetery, Cadott.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, and also one hour prior to the services Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Chippewa County Humane Association.
