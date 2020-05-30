Sandra West

Sandra “Sandy” Lee (Konecny) West, 79, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, under the wonderful and loving care of the dementia care staff at the Winchester House and hospice care staff of Journey Care, Inc.
She was born Feb. 21, 1941, in Barron, Wis., to William and Eunice Konecny. Sandy was the oldest of six siblings. She was raised on a farm and often reminisced of her years on the farm where she learned to drive tractors, milked cows every evening with her mom, learned to play baseball and developed her green thumb.
She attended Wisconsin State College of Eau Claire, married Robert Robinson and they had three children. They later divorced and Sandy married the love of her life, Ralph West Sept. 4, 1981.
Sandy was an avid volunteer and devoted much of her time throughout many years to her children’s activities serving as a Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout Troop leader, Hockey Mom and Sunday school teacher. Her career path led her to become a German Kindergarten teacher, a top Avon representative, worked many years at Mason Shoe in Chippewa Falls and in the 1980’s she landed a job with the first supercomputer company, Cray Research. Sandy worked at Cray Research for over 10 years and then moved into a career that we know was her true “calling.” She was marvelous with people. Her compassionate, non-judgmental and selfless demeanor made her a perfect fit for a career at the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls. For 15 years Sandy worked to help provide resources for families facing hardships, grief and challenges.
Sandy was always grounded in life because of her deep faith in God. She represented that every day by the way she lived and most importantly by the way she loved. Sandy’s love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild was evident in the countless hours she spent creating lasting memories with them. She will be remembered for her larger than life personality, her jovial laugh and a smile that filled every space she was in with sunshine.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph West; children, Tammy (Dale) Rozmenoski of Onalaska, Wis., Shannon (Claire) Robinson of Lodi, Wis., and Beckie (Tony) Korznyiewski of Grayslake, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Brooke (Gary), Brittany, Brandon (Rachel), Aubrey, Karin, Colby and Amoret; and one great-grandchild, Beau; siblings, Vicky Lindahl of Rice Lake, Wis., Tom Konecny of Vancouver, Wash.; sisters-in-law, Shirley Bartus of Phoenix, Ariz., Margie Lane of Lakeville, Minn.; aunt, Marcella Kurth of Chippewa Falls; many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eunice (Nelson) Konecny; sister, Janice Konecny; brothers, Bob and Bill Konecny; sister-in- law, Judy Konecny; and brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Marlene West; brother-in-law, Ron Lindahl; brother-in-law, Dan Bartus; and uncle, Jim Kurth.
Interment will be at the Warren Cemetery in Gurnee, ll. at a later date.
he family has designated the National Alzheimer’s Association at 225 North Michigan Ave., Chicago, Ill., Family Support Center at 403 North High St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. 54729 and Central Lutheran Church of Chippewa Falls for memorial contributions.
Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.