Sandra West

She was born Feb. 21, 1941, in Barron, Wis., to William and Eunice Konecny. Sandy was the oldest of six siblings. She was raised on a farm and often reminisced of her years on the farm where she learned to drive tractors, milked cows every evening with her mom, learned to play baseball and developed her green thumb.

Sandy was an avid volunteer and devoted much of her time throughout many years to her children’s activities serving as a Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout Troop leader, Hockey Mom and Sunday school teacher. Her career path led her to become a German Kindergarten teacher, a top Avon representative, worked many years at Mason Shoe in Chippewa Falls and in the 1980’s she landed a job with the first supercomputer company, Cray Research. Sandy worked at Cray Research for over 10 years and then moved into a career that we know was her true “calling.” She was marvelous with people. Her compassionate, non-judgmental and selfless demeanor made her a perfect fit for a career at the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls. For 15 years Sandy worked to help provide resources for families facing hardships, grief and challenges.