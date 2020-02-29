Sandy Bischel

Sandy K. Bischel, 59, of the town of Eagle Point, Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire.

She was born Aug. 9, 1960, in Chippewa Falls, to Howard and Marie (Kavanaugh) West.

Sandy attended Chippewa Falls High School and immediately after graduation began working at Mason Shoe Company. She was a dedicated employee and remained there for the next 41 years.

On Oct. 1, 1988, she married Frederic Bischel at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

In her free time Sandy loved being outdoors. She enjoyed fishing, camping, traveling, riding motorcycle, four-wheeling, and car shopping. She was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering for the Packers and Brewers.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 31 years, Fred; mother, Marie West of Chippewa Falls; sons, Justin Bischel (fiancé, Tyler Racowski) of Chippewa Falls and Jason Bischel of Altoona; siblings, Gary (Debbie) West of Chippewa Falls, Bruce (Debbie) West of Cadott, Julie (Tom) Schwegman of Colfax; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends; and her two special puppies, Kiwi and Coco.

She was preceded in death by her father, Howard West; and mother and father-in-law, Jerome and Lucille Bischel.