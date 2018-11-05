Sara J. Schneider, 32, of Chippewa Falls died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, as a result of an accident.
Sara was born April 7, 1986, in Eau Claire, the daughter of John and Judy (Sloop) Schneider. She was a graduate of Chippewa Falls Senior High and attended UW-Barron of Rice Lake.
Sara worked at Hewlett-Packard. She had really found her niche at work. She really enjoyed the group of people she worked with. She would always say how she was known for her wide genre of music. Her favorite time spent with her children was everybody in their jammies snuggling in for a good movie. Sara loved painting, making crafts with her daughter and sisters and all the arts, volunteering for the Girl Scouts and in her church. She had a free spirit and didn’t care what others thought and was very entertaining with her hairstyles. But most of all, she cherished her time spent with her family. No matter where she was with her family it always felt like they were back home. Sara could see more of a person’s book than just their cover. You knew Sara liked you when she shared her witty banter with you. It meant she felt a connection with you.
Sara will forever be remembered for her laughter, her creative mind and a sense of humor.
Sara is survived by one son, Jasper Wayne Olver at home; her father, John Schneider of Stanley; her mother, Judy Schneider of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Lenny Schneider of Chippewa Falls and John (Justine) Schneider of Cadott; and two sisters, Brenda (James) Jones of Bloomer and Linda (Dan) Schick of New Auburn; dearly loved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a very special group of friends, Donelle Anderson, Lisa Lenfestey, Stevie Jo Boettcher, Molly Stewart and Jenny Hause.
Sara was preceded in death by one daughter, Haylee Hickle, Nov. 3, 2018; her stepdad, Wayne Hedrington Jr.; grandparents, Walter and Gladys Sloop and Hubert and Grace Schneider; and one sister, Theresa Sloop.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. James Woldhuis will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7 and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express online condolences at www.horanfuneralhome.com.