Scott D. Hayes, 54, of Chippewa Falls passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019.
He was born March 4, 1965, the son of Stanley “Pork” Hayes and Carol Carroll. He grew up in Chippewa Falls and attended Chippewa schools. He married Lisa Frohn Oct. 1, 1988, in Chippewa Falls. He was a carpenter all of his life.
Scotty loved spending time with his family, his friends and his grandson, Kameryn.
Scotty is survived by his children, Josh Hayes (Allysa and her son, Easton) and Kristie Hayes (Jake Albee); his grandchildren, Kameryn Hayes and baby Albee coming soon; his father, Stanley “Pork” Hayes; his stepmother, Louise Hayes; his siblings, Greg Hayes, Gary Hayes, Kelly Hayes, Donna Hayes (Chad Niblett), Cindy (Vern) Freeman, Pam (Don) Houghton; a large extended family, and many special friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Meyer; his stepfather, Art Meyer; his brother, Jim Hayes; special friends, Doris Frohn and Dennis Trott.
At the request of Scott, no visitation or funeral service will be held.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.