Scott J. Hootman

Scott J. Hootman

{{featured_button_text}}

EAU CLAIRE — Scott J. Hootman, 67, of Eau Claire passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home. Services on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Smith Funeral Chapel, will be postponed until a later date.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News