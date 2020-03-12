EAU CLAIRE — Scott John Hootman, 67, of Eau Claire, died March 6, 2020, with his wife and daughters by his side. God called his magnificent soul home after a swift battle with brain cancer.

Scott was born July 31, 1952, to John and Carol Hootman in Milwaukee. He graduated from Appleton West High School and from UW-Eau Claire. He was a collegiate gymnast and member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity at UW-La Crosse. He married June Dzienkowski May 5, 1979, and they had two beautiful daughters. He was a devoted husband, father and family man. Professionally, Scott worked as a counselor in Eau Claire, as family services manager and director of Head Start in Chippewa Falls and at Hutchinson Technology. He lived his dream when he opened his own business, building instruments as a full-time luthier.

As a third generation violin maker and wood worker, Scott was dedicated to every detail of his craft and driven to innovate in his methods. He had a delightful, wry sense of humor, a robust sense of honor and responsibility and was knowledgeable in a wide variety of topics, ranging from physics to spirituality, philosophy, math and nature. He cared deeply, thought profoundly, acted compassionately, and lived his Christian faith.