BURNSVILLE, Minn./CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sharon A. (Johnson) Hilger, 76, of Burnsville, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Hazel; brother, Prescott Johnson; and in-laws, Robert and Lorraine Hilger. Sharon is survived by her three children, Shawn (Carol) Hilger, Rob (Mirna) Hilger and Shelley (Steve) Singewald; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at White Funeral Home-Burnsville Chapel, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville, with visitation one hour prior to service. www.whitefuneralhomes.com.