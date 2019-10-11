Sharon Bergeron

Sharon K. Bergeron, 77, of Chippewa Falls passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls.
Sharon was born March 14, 1942, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Edward and Margaret (Brick) Atkinson.
On Jan. 7, 1961, Sharon married Ambrose “Pug” Bergeron at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls.
Sharon worked for Lutheran Social Services for many years.
Sharon enjoyed spending time with her children, especially her grandchildren, car rides, ice cream, puzzles, pink nails, four-wheeler rides and “Pug” day fun days.
Sharon is survived by three sons, Denny (Tina) Bergeron, Tim (Brenda) Bergeron and Bob (Sarah) Bergeron all of Chippewa Falls; three daughters, Debbie (Carl) Anderson and Kris (Willy) Johnson both of Chippewa Falls and Pam (Jeff) Sima of Jim Falls; two brothers, Frank (Jan) Atkinson of Cadott and Dick (Pam) Atkinson of Jim Falls; one sister, Eloda Birch of Kenosha; 10 grandchildren, Jessica, Josh, Morgan, Chase, Autumn and Sydney Bergeron, Kayla (Alex) Oppen, Logan Anderson, Mercedes and Miranda Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Kali Goulet.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose “Pug,” on Jan. 4, 2009; her parents; one brother, Edward Atkinson, Jr.; and one sister, Edna Swoboda.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Greg Sima will be officiating. Interment will be in Eagleton Cemetery in the town of Eagle Point.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Sharon’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Wissota Health staff for the outstanding service given to Sharon and her family.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.