It is with saddened hearts that the family of Sharon Hunt announces her passing Wednesday, April 7, 2021. After a long battle with cancer and its varying complications, it simply became time for her to close out this great adventure and move onto the next. As she passes, she will be joining those that passed before her including her son, Joshua Boettcher; parents, Virgil and Ann Hakes; and brothers, Ralph and Dale Hakes. Those remaining and wishing her well in her next great adventure include her companion and best friend, Randy Meyer as she departs, she reminds you “our journeys were grand and there was never a dull moment.” Her sister, Judy Hurth, she shared “thank you for being a great sister.” Her sons and immediate family, Bernard Boettcher, Zach Boettcher and Amy Scherer, Jeremy and Donna Boettcher, and Timm and Mary Boettcher, she said “you are the best family one could have had.” And of course, her loving grandchildren that using her words are “amazing grandchildren that will do great things” in Logan, Deklan, Kyra, Kaleb, Monte, Abby, McKenna, Isabel, Jessica, and Nick. While she wishes she had more time to see the great things you each will do in person she wanted to say, “I will watch from afar as you grow into the amazing adults you are becoming.” And of course, Sharon’s loving nature blossomed so many good close friends and even more close extended family, too numerous to mention, but you know who you are. “Know each of you have been the most wonderful people in my life, through the good and the bad. I cherished each and every minute of the time I had here with each of you, such a fulfilling life being surrounded by you all.” Sharon, aka honey, sis, ma, grandma, share bear and friend, we miss you already but are happy you are moving onto the next big adventure in peace and with a life well-lived. Our love goes with you and we will keep you in our memories.